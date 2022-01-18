Fire at CJ Wildlife bird food factory in Upton Magna
A fire has broken out at a bird food factory.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to CJ Wildlife in Upton Magna, near Shrewsbury, at 07:48 GMT, sending seven appliances to the scene.
The company, which specialises in feed for garden birds, has been based at the site since 2005.
In a statement on its Facebook page, it said phone lines would be down until midday and apologised to customers.
