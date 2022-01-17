Covid measures increase Highley school bills by thousands
A headteacher has said Covid measures have cost him around £7,500 more this financial year.
Windows remaining open and heaters running flat out are among the reasons for Highley Primary School's increased utility bills.
The Shropshire school's headteacher, Tom Plim, said cleaning costs of £3,000 also added financial pressure.
Other than PPE funding there has been no opportunity to claim additional funding, he said.
Electricity is around "£1,000 more than a normal year" and gas is "£700 more" he added.
The 255-pupil school has not received air filtration units from the government and has to keep windows open to improve ventilation.
Pupils are having to wear coats and gloves as all the heat is going out of the window, said Mr Plim.
He added he has been able to use money from the school's reserves and has not had to make any cuts.
Shropshire Council said it has given support to vulnerable families towards the costs of warm, winter clothes.
It also said it helped schools with schemes like Catch-up Premium, which provided government funding to support children catch up on missed learning caused by Covid.
However, Mr Plim said that these schemes didn't help him with his utility bills.
"The government settlement for schools in 2022/23 in generally regarded as good, though time will tell whether this is sufficient to fully meet the costs pressures being faced," the council said.
