Wellington community sends support to Atlantic rowers
- Published
A community has come together to send support to a quartet of rowers as they make their way across the Atlantic.
Earlier this week the Wrekin Rowers, who are making their way to Antigua, had their boat damaged by a marlin.
Dozens of people turned out for an event in their home town of Wellington, Shropshire, in a bid to boost the crew's morale.
Tony Nicholls said he wanted to do something to "gee them up and get them through this, sort of, mini disaster".
Brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, Stuart Shepherd and Martin Skehan are taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which started on 12 December.
Participants row 3,000 miles (4,800 km) from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua.
The marlin speared a hole in their boat's deck and through lockers where their food is stored, with the damage patched up by a lunch box lid - but the repair was not entirely successful.
The crew-mates are now rowing at an angle because of the added water on the port side.
"I thought if they see Wellington is really, really behind them it might just give them the extra impetus to keep up the pace and get to the finish," Mr Nicholls said.
Attendees sang a sea shanty, with lyrics written by Mr Skehan, in the rowers' honour and the event was live streamed for the crew.
The rowers were able to ring in to the event and said they were "really grateful" for the support.
The team are about a week away from their goal and hope raise £100,000 for Severn Hospice and the Royal National Institute of Blind People charities.
