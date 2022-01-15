Shropshire to trial noise monitors to target loud vehicles
Noise monitors are set to be given a trial run by a council in a bid to reduce the number of loud vehicles on the roads.
Shropshire Council plans to use the sensors and number plate recognition tech to identify vehicles making noise over a set level, and then issue fines.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the authority would seek funding for the trial.
A councillor floated the idea after complaints about Shrewsbury centre.
Liberal Democrat Nat Green said residents had told him their health was being affected by noisy cars and motorcycles.
He added: "It became abundantly clear that many residents were becoming increasingly exasperated with certain vehicles through the centre of town."
The sound monitors would be used to stop anti-social behaviour, he said, and it was "not intended to pick up, for example, emergency vehicles or HGVs going about their lawful business".
The motion was unanimously supported.
