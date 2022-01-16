New healthcare academy launched at Telford College
A new academy for healthcare support workers has opened in Telford.
Telford College has teamed up with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to launch a six-month pilot programme.
It consists of two weeks' intense training to help participants integrate into their new professional roles.
To deliver the programme, the college has a new skills lab, classroom and computer suite, "completely renovating" part of the campus.
Caroline Bastow, learner manager for higher education and access at Telford College, said the site had created a "new industry-standard hospital suite to house the academy".
"There is a growing need for more healthcare assistants to work in both hospitals and care home settings, and this induction process will be transferable across multiple sites," she added.
The programme provides the mandatory training that healthcare support workers need to complete to pass their induction and gain their Care Certificate.
Rachel Armstrong, lead nurse for education and quality at SaTH site Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said it was often difficult for healthcare support workers to get their Care Certificate signed off.
"They are trying to juggle the training with working clinically," she said. "We are hoping with this more structured approach it will better prepare them."
Those on the programme are set to learn a range of skills including infection prevention control, and also develop an understanding of diabetes, nutrition and hydration.
The programme hopes that "by increasing the number of newcomers in the pipeline, it also provides career progression opportunities for existing healthcare assistants", said Ms Bastow.
Telford College says the collaborative approach with other partners within the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System means all those taking part in the programme will have the same training, regardless of whether they work in social care settings, the community or a hospital environment.
