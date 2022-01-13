BBC News

Telford: Vaccine bus 'Betty' gets jabs to 1,000 people

The bus was used to offer vaccines and boosters to rough sleepers and homeless people, including this man, on New Year's Eve

A mobile Covid vaccination centre in the form of a bus has been used to give the jab to more than 1,000 people.

The vehicle, nicknamed Betty by Telford and Wrekin Council, has been used since December to target areas with a low uptake of the injections.

The bus was used on New Year's Eve to offer vaccines and boosters to rough sleepers and homeless people.

Council leader Shaun Davies said vaccination rates in the areas visited by the bus had increased.

"The hard work we have put in with partners across the public sector to get Betty up and running in response to the Omicron variant is paying off," he said.

