Goldfish to be banned as fairground prizes in Shropshire
Fairgrounds operating on council-owned land are to be banned from giving goldfish away as prizes.
Shropshire Council's new policy will eventually extend to all types of pets following an RSPCA campaign last year.
When goldfish are kept in a plastic bag, they can die from shock, oxygen starvation or water temperature changes when the animal is taken to a new home.
Mark Barrow, the council's director of place, said the issue came to light after a resident got in touch.
Issuing an outright ban on such activities will "send a clear message" to fairgrounds that "these practices are no long desirable in our community", Mr Barrow added.
Anyone found to breach the ban would be evicted and have their licence or hire agreement revoked, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The RSPCA said the welfare of live animals is not considered when given as prizes at fairs and community events, with many often being released into the environment.
Goldfish are the animal most commonly associated with prize-giving, according to an RSPCA report.
Since 2015, the RSPCA has had 144 calls about goldfish and other aquatic animals being given as prizes. However, reports dwindled when Covid-19 restrictions were put in place and fairgrounds stopped running.
Scotland has already made animals as prizes illegal; elsewhere in the UK, it is up to local authorities.
A number of other councils across the country have already taken the step, including Caerphilly, the Vale of Glamorgan, Torridge, Sunderland, Stevenage and the London Assembly.
The report will be considered by cabinet at a meeting next week.
