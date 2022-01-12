Shrewsbury freezes council tax precept for second year
Shrewsbury Town Council will freeze it's council tax precept for a second year.
The move comes after Shropshire Council, the area's unitary authority, announced a nearly 4% rise in its share of the council tax bill.
The council made the decision on Monday and it will be finalised in a full council meeting later this month.
Councillors said they did not want to add to the financial pressures that many Shrewsbury households were facing.
This is the lowest precept for any town council in the county, with the annual charge remaining at £60.25 for a band D property.
Town council leader Alan Mosley said he was "delighted" the council was in a position to freeze the precept again.
"We know that many of our residents are in a cost of living crisis and that is about to get worse," he added.
Finance officer Andy Watkin said due to extra homes being added to the tax base, the precept would raise £1.55 million towards the council's 2022/23 budget.
This is up slightly on the £1.53m raised this year.
The total budget for next year was agreed at £3.76m. Mr Watkin said £2,081 would need to be taken from reserves.
Mr Mosley added the council has significant projects in the pipeline.
These include a new BMX track in Monkmoor, restoration of the recreation ground on Stanley Lane and a plant to refurbish bus shelters across the town.
The West Mid Showground will see "very significant investment" and more LED lights in the Quarry's public toilets will be installed
