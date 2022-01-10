Flood alert in place amid high Shropshire water levels
A flood alert is in place for parts of Shropshire.
The formal alert status, which means flooding is possible, covers the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.
Shropshire Council says it expects water to affect low-lying land from the Welsh border to Shrawardine, with Maesbrook and Melverley also potentially affected.
River levels are peaking, it adds, with no further rainfall forecast, but water possibly remaining high until Tuesday.
