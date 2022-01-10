Wrekin Rowers' boat damaged by marlin attack in Atlantic
Four Shropshire men trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean unassisted have had their boat attacked by a marlin.
On Sunday the fish speared a hole in the deck and through lockers where their food is stored, one of the rower's daughters said.
Brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, Stuart Shepherd and Martin Skehan - friends known as the Wrekin Rowers - aim to travel 3,000 miles for charity.
Mr Shepherd's daughter Amy said the damage was currently "controllable".
Fortunately none of the men were injured but the weight of added water in the boat was now slowing them down, Miss Shepherd said.
"They can seal off where it came through but they haven't been able to repair it," she added.
The four friends took to the water on 12 December as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
A total of 36 teams from 13 different countries are competing in the race.
The rowers told Miss Shepherd they were on track to complete the challenge in 38 days. However, the damage is now slowing them down.
A safety boat was there to help, but Miss Shepherd said her father and team-mates "didn't want any assistance".
"If they take help from them, it is counted as an assisted crossing," she added.
Marlins are common in the Atlantic and have a large spear on the end of their nose, which is what caused the damage to the men's boat.
"It reminds you of how dangerous it all can be," said Miss Shepherd.
The rowers are hoping to raise £100,000 for Severn Hospice and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.
