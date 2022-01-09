Lawley Gate: Community volunteers restore 19th Century well
A historic 19th Century well has been restored over two years by volunteers.
The landmark in Lawley Gate, Telford, was overgrown with brambles and buried under earth and rubbish when residents decided to dig it out in 2019.
Over the next two years they cleared it, repointed brickwork and an iron gate was installed.
"This is all about people taking pride in their area," local historian Pete Jackson said.
The well was first used in about 1820 opposite a tollhouse and could have been used by horses and travellers to drink from, he added.
The work finished in December and was mostly done by volunteers for free with a couple of small grants from local councillors.
Mr Jackson said they wanted other communities to be inspired by their efforts.
"We are hoping people will take an interest and pride in the history of their area," he said.
