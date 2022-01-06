Telford and Wrekin Council agrees 1% council tax rise
Council tax in Telford is set to rise by just 1%, in a move the local authority said would help those facing "unprecedented" financial pressures.
Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet group backed the plan at a meeting on Thursday.
A public consultation will now follow, before budget plans are finalised in March.
The 1% rise covers the social care precept - to help fund the costs of providing adult social care.
It means council tax would be frozen for the next two years for all other council services, and the local authority said it expected to pay out an extra £4.6m over that period due to rising costs.
Rae Evans, cabinet member for council finance and governance, said the extra funding brought in by the 1% rise would be used "entirely to support essential services for vulnerable members of the community."
It is expected to mean an extra 21p a week for the average household in the area.
