Boy, 9, hurt when flare set off by AFC Telford away fans
A nine-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after several flares were set off by AFC Telford United fans at an away game, the club said.
Three flares were believed to have been set off by a "small minority of away supporters" at Sunday's National League North clash in Chester.
The boy was given oxygen in hospital after suffering an asthma attack later.
It is criminal offence to bring such devices to games and the club said it would ban those who did from its venue.
AFC Telford added: "Flares and smoke bombs disrupt play and people's enjoyment of games, and the toxins they contain can seriously damage health which can cause life-threatening injury or concern."
The match at the Deva Stadium resulted in a 1-1 draw.
'Lot of smoke'
Luke Shelley, AFC Telford's football operations manager, said the flares were set off after they equalised a few minutes into the second half.
"Two were thrown on to the pitch that obviously the referee has reported and will obviously end up resulting in a fine for the football club but a third one must have possibly been dropped by a supporter and it ended up between the two seats and I think they sort of explode a little bit and there was a lot of smoke", he said
He said several supporters were affected, including the boy, a Telford fan who was attending his first away game. He suffered an asthma attack and "ended up in hospital last night on oxygen", Mr Shelley said.
Chester said objects were thrown on the pitch from its Harry McNally Terrace.
"We strongly condemn behaviour of this nature, which is both dangerous and damaging to our club, the Chester side said.
Mr Shelly added said a couple of flares had been set off at its game against Stourbridge last month and there seemed to be a reoccurrence of the problem at football stadiums in the country.
The club has appealed for witnesses to find those responsible and is looking at CCTV.