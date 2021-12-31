Oswestry hospital closed to all non-essential visitors
- Published
Related Topics
No visitors will be allowed at a hospital in Shropshire, except in exceptional circumstances.
The move at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) comes amid rising cases of Covid-19, it said.
Visiting is restricted from Friday until further notice, said the NHS foundation trust, based near Oswestry.
Visits to end-of-life patients or those with a learning disability or dementia must be agreed with the nurse-in-charge, it said.
The decision had been taken in the interests of protecting patients and staff, and recognises the growing prevalence of coronavirus in the community, the trust added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.