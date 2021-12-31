Flood alerts remain as more rain forecast
Flooding is expected in parts of Shropshire and Herefordshire as a result of heavy rainfall, the Environment Agency has warned.
Five flood alerts remained in place in the West Midlands region on Friday and in all cases river levels remain high.
Three are in Shropshire, including a stretch of the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.
Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours, said the agency, and the flooding could last for several days.
The Severn is expected to peak in Bridgnorth on Sunday morning.
People have been urged to avoid low-lying footpaths near waterways and drivers told to plan out their routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers.
There is also an alert for the River Lugg near Leominster.
The five flood alerts are for:
