Man in his 60s killed in A5 Shrewsbury crash
A man in his 60s has died after a crash between his Microcar and a Range Rover Evoque.
Police said the cars collided on the A5 near Montford Bridge, just outside of Shrewsbury in Shropshire, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.
West Mercia Police appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw what happened to come forward.
