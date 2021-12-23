Plans for Market Drayton social housing development submitted
Published
Plans for a new social housing development have been put forward for a Shropshire town.
The proposals are for 26 affordable homes on the former Universal House site, off Milton Drive, in Market Drayton.
The houses would be managed by Wrekin Housing Group, with 21 let out at affordable rent and the other five to be sold as shared ownership.
The homes would be a mixture of two, three and four bedrooms.
The application for outline planning permission will be decided by the council later, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
