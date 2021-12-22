Woman found dead in Telford was 'beloved mum and grandmother'
- Published
A woman found dead at a house in Telford has been named as 47-year-old Dorota Koziej.
Her body was discovered by police at a house on Cedar Close on 15 December after calls concerned for her welfare.
Her family said she was "a beloved mother and grandmother" and would be remembered as "full of joy".
West Mercia Police is treating her death as unexplained and a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder has been released on bail.
"Her death has left us in deep despair and we are utterly heartbroken that she is gone forever," Ms Koziej's family said in a statement.
Detectives said inquiries into the circumstances of her death were ongoing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk