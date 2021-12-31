New Year Honours 2022: Housekeeper appointed MBE for Covid-19 efforts
- Published
A housekeeper from a school for people with additional needs has been appointed an MBE for her efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chrissie Simmons, from Shrewsbury, has worked at Condover College near the town for more than 20 years.
When the pandemic began, she implemented new measures which helped keep residents and staff safe, with the college seeing no deaths.
Ms Simmons said she was "overwhelmed" by the honour.
The college supports learners over 18 who have moderate to severe learning disabilities, profound and multiple learning difficulties and additional complex needs.
Despite evidence people with learning difficulties were "extremely vulnerable" to the effects of Covid-19, the college had no deaths, which the Cabinet Office said had been "strongly related to [Ms Simmons'] dedication, determination and hard work" in keeping residents and learners safe.
"I thought it was a joke, I honestly didn't believe it," said Ms Simmons, who lives in Shrewsbury with her partner Anthony. She has four children from a previous marriage, as well as seven grandchildren.
"It was a bit of a shock because I had not thought it, I just do it, so I am still trying to take it all in."
When the pandemic started, she said it had been "scary" due to concerns about availability of supplies and PPE, but she was able to secure enough equipment for the college, she said, partly through sewing her own masks and gowns.
She created isolation stations of equipment for staff to be able to safely care for residents who had to isolate.
She also created new task sheets outlining what needed to be cleaned, and how, throughout the college, which ensured the team of domestic workers at the college were able to keep it as clean as possible across its 18 houses, respite centre and day ops centre.
On top of that, she implemented twice weekly testing, which she performed on staff and also on residents throughout the home - something she continues to do.
"I am just glad everybody was kept safe and we were able to do what we did as a company," she said.
"Everybody did their bit I think."
Other honours recipients from Shropshire include:
- Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend, of Ellesmere, is made an MBE for services to equestrianism
- Sue Manns, 65, director of Sue Manns Associates, is made an MBE for services to planning
- Anthony Ward, 71, from Market Drayton. The professor of rehabilitation medicine at Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Partnership Trust becomes an MBE for services to rehabilitation, medicine and disabled people
- Selby Martin, 89, from Shrewsbury. The chair and trustee of the Shropshire branch of the Council for the Protection of Rural England is appointed an MBE for services to the community in Shropshire
- Matthew James Lanham, of Whitchurch, chief executive of the Neuro Muscular Centre, is appointed an OBE for services to people affected by neuro muscular conditions in the UK
- Prof Anthony Barrington Ward, of Market Drayton, professor of rehabilitation medicine at the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, is appointed an MBE for services to rehabilitation medicine and people with disabilities
- Reverend Wayne Matthew Davies, of Ludlow, is awarded a BEM for services to the community in Ludlow, particularly during Covid-19
- Rabinder Singh Dhami, of Telford, prevention manager at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, receives a BEM for services to fire and rescue
- Karen Elizabeth Sawbridge, of Bridgnorth, chairwoman of Bridgnorth Rugby Club, gets a BEM for services to grassroots rugby union football and to the community in Bridgnorth