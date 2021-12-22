M54 motorway in Shropshire and Staffordshire set for repairs
Repairs to the M54 in Shropshire and Staffordshire will start in January.
The 23-mile route connects Shropshire with north Wales and the West Midlands and is in need of "vital upgrades" 50 years after it was first built.
National Highways said the £2.5m works would be focused on repairing the concrete road surface and replacing road marking and studs.
It will require phased weekend closures from 21 January. However, the route will remain open on weekdays.
National Highways thinks the works will be complete by 14 March and diversions will be in place when closures are enforced.
On the westbound carriageway, the repairs will be taking place between junctions two, for the Coven Heath interchange, and three, the Tong interchange.
Eastbound, the works will be focused between junctions four, for Telford, and five, at the Forge interchange.
"The M54 is a key part of the Midlands motorway network and this is essential repair work that will ensure motorists have safe, reliable and smooth journeys for many years to come," Ryan Davies, from National Highways, said.
