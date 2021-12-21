Shrewsbury charity's surplus milk scheme 'a huge success'
A new scheme to save on milk waste is a "huge success", a Shropshire charity says.
The Shrewsbury Food Hub is working with the Proper Good Dairy, near Church Stretton, to redistribute milk which is surplus to its vending machines.
The hub's Alison Thomas said its chiller van picks up the bottles, collecting 50 to 70 litres a week.
"This is really good whole milk so it's great to be able to save that milk," she said.
She said children who used the Tuition, Medical and Behaviour Support Service (TMBSS) in Harlescott, were among those enjoying the milk.
The dairy said it had to allow "a buffer" so the machines did not run out, which meant a small amount of milk went back to the dairy when they were re-filled.
"We are really pleased that we can make use of the milk along with helping people at the same time," it said.
The hub, which was set up in 2016, and its volunteers collect surplus food from supermarkets and share it with about 50 charities and community groups.