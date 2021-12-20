Stocks of lateral flow tests run low for Shropshire Council
- Published
People in Shropshire have been warned a council has run low on lateral flow tests (LFT) and will not get any more until after Christmas.
Shropshire Council has been stocking them for people to get from its buildings including libraries.
But on Monday the authority tweeted it had run out in its main building Shirehall and was running low elsewhere.
New stocks of LFTs will not arrived until next week, it added.
The shortage is down to the government switching priority for delivering the tests to homes and pharmacies, the council said.
‼️ Urgent update about Lateral Flow tests ‼️— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) December 20, 2021
We have run out of LFTs at Shirehall and are running low on stock in other council buildings.
This is because the Government is switching the distribution priority to home delivery and pharmacy collect options. pic.twitter.com/XBsU3gB1rr
