BBC News

Stocks of lateral flow tests run low for Shropshire Council

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The government has prioritised getting lateral flow test kits to homes and pharmacies, Shropshire Council said

People in Shropshire have been warned a council has run low on lateral flow tests (LFT) and will not get any more until after Christmas.

Shropshire Council has been stocking them for people to get from its buildings including libraries.

But on Monday the authority tweeted it had run out in its main building Shirehall and was running low elsewhere.

New stocks of LFTs will not arrived until next week, it added.

The shortage is down to the government switching priority for delivering the tests to homes and pharmacies, the council said.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.