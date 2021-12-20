Revised housing plans in Albrighton drawn up after concerns
New plans have been proposed for a housing development in a Shropshire village after earlier concerns about a lack of homes for older people.
Shropshire Council will now consider plans for 24 homes, incorporating a mix of apartments bungalows and houses, off Albrighton High Street.
An earlier application for larger homes for the site, around Whitacres bungalow, was refused by the authority.
However, Albrighton Parish Council has objected to the latest application.
Parish councillors said the amended plans still did not go far enough to meet the need for homes for older residents.
Shropshire Homes said its revised plans would deliver housing suitable for people of retirement age, as stipulated by the authority's current development plan for the land, as three of the bungalows would be affordable homes.
