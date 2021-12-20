Clun pub facing losses over Omicron cancellations
A pub landlord says his livelihood depends on the "whim of the government" as he struggles with the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
Jack Limond, who runs the White Horse in Clun, Shropshire, said every day Christmas dinners and parties at the pub were being cancelled.
"So far November and December will both be months I have lost in," he added.
Earlier, the government said it could not "make hard, fast guarantees" there would not be a Christmas lockdown.
The cabinet met on Monday afternoon to discuss options as Omicron continued to spread quickly across the country.
In the meantime, the White Horse had already seen a fifth of bookings cancelled amid Omicron's surge, Mr Limond said, adding his diary had not been full anyway.
The government has said it will do "whatever it takes" to support jobs, with funding already available.
