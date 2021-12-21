Shropshire soldier brings cheer to Romanian orphans
- Published
A soldier and his wife are spreading Christmas cheer by delivering gifts, clothing and medicine to orphans in Romania.
Warrant Officer 2 David Hill, who is based with HQ 11 Signal & West Midlands Brigade, at Donnington near Telford, flew to the country after raising £2,500.
The couple have visited orphanages in Bucharest and Bacau for the last 12 Christmases, although were prevented from visiting in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Mr Hill said it was "lovely" to bring smiles to the residents and staff.
The orphans, mostly adults, were abandoned during the Ceausescu dictatorship and all have special needs relating to mental and physical disabilities.
Sarah Hill has been visiting the orphanages twice a year for 25 years and the couple, who live in Gloucestershire, met on a plane to Romania.
They raise money in the run up to Christmas each year for gifts, clothing and medicines, and pay for extra baggage to transport the items, The British Army says.
'Tough lives'
The couple also hire transport to take residents to see local Christmas lights and decorations.
Mr Hill said: "[The residents] have had very tough lives but it's lovely to see them and the staff smile when we join in with their Christmas celebrations."
The orphanages are run by The Missionaries of Charity Nuns, formed by Saint (Mother) Teresa of Calcutta, and also support local village families who live in poverty.
