North Shropshire: New Lib Dem MP says voters fed up and angry
- Published
The Lib Dem victory in the North Shropshire by-election was more than just a reaction to recent revelations, the party's new MP has said.
Helen Morgan secured a 6,000 majority on Thursday, becoming the area's first non-Conservative MP in its history.
She told the BBC while there was "a lot of anger" over lockdown Christmas parties at Downing Street, many people were already "ready to switch".
"They felt a vote for the Conservatives was a vote for the same old," she said.
"On the doorsteps people are clearly very angry," Mrs Morgan added.
"They're fed up, not just of the party revelations that came late in the campaign, but a general sense of empty promises and a lot of hot air and nothing ever really tangibly happening on the ground."
Mrs Morgan overturned a Tory majority of almost 23,000 in Thursday's vote.
North Shropshire's previous MP, Conservative Owen Paterson, had held the seat since 1997, but resigned after he was found to have broken parliamentary rules on lobbying.
Many voters turned their backs on the Conservatives for the first time, leading some to question whether this former stronghold would revert back to the party at the next election.
Mrs Morgan told the BBC she was confident she could maintain the support of the electorate.
"I think people have realised they want an MP that's going to listen to what they say...and then try and fight their corner at Westminster," she said.
"That's what I've said I will do, and if I can deliver that it will be quite a fresh and new thing for the area."
She said it was up to her to "give people a reason to vote for me next time round".
