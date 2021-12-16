Mother and daughter, three, rescued from Oswestry house fire
- Published
A mother and her three-year-old daughter were rescued from a fire that almost destroyed their home.
Shropshire firefighters were called to the house in Oswestry just before midnight on Wednesday.
The pair had to be treated for smoke inhalation and will not be able to return to the property.
Investigators believe the fire was likely started by a discarded cigarette in a first-floor bedroom, but could not rule out an electrical fault.
"This couldn't happen at worse time, just before Christmas, and we will continue to support them however we can," Chris White, from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said.
"Thankfully the mother and daughter didn't suffer any serious or life-threatening injuries as they were alerted to the fire early by their smoke alarms and were rescued very quickly."
