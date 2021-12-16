Murder arrest after woman's unexplained death in Telford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman in Shropshire.
West Mercia Police said officers had responded to concerns about a woman in Telford at 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Upon arrival at the address in Cedar Close, the force said the 47-year-old woman had been confirmed dead.
The 35-year-old suspect, who was known to the woman, is in custody and police officers remain at the scene for further inquiries.
Police said the woman's death was currently being treated as unexplained.
