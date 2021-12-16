Polls open in North Shropshire by-election
The polls have opened in the constituency of North Shropshire to elect a new MP.
It follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.
The former cabinet minister, who stood down last month, had held the constituency since 1997.
There are 14 candidates standing in the election. Polls opened at 07:00 GMT and close at 22:00.
