Edgmond chapel and Sunday school to become homes
A former chapel and "dilapidated" Sunday school building are set to be converted into homes.
The Victorian Edgmond Primitive Methodist Chapel, on Shrewsbury Road in the village, no longer hosts services, planning documents said.
The Telford Methodist Circuit applied to convert the chapel into two apartments and replace the outbuilding with a four-bedroom house.
Planners from Telford & Wrekin Council have approved the proposal.
Documents submitted with the application say the cemetery and graves at the back the development will be retained by the applicants for occasional internment, typically one every couple of years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The Sunday school is in a dilapidated condition and requires substantial repair and upkeep," the plans added.
"Over recent years there has been no demand for this meeting space due to its condition and the availability of more modern and functioning spaces for assembly in the village.
"It is appreciated that the site carries local importance to the character of the area and a residential conversion of the chapel, preserving the style, form and scale of the chapel, would be the most efficient use."
