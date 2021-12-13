Plan for 40 homes in Weston Rhyn given green light
A "community-led" social housing scheme to bring 40 new homes to a village has been given the green light.
The plan for Weston Rhyn by Shropshire Towns and Rural (Star) housing had input from a group including residents and parish councillors.
The project includes a block of 18 independent-living apartments, 12 houses, and community facility.
The homes, for a site off Aspen Grange, will be allocated to people on Shropshire Council's waiting list.
Priority would also be given to people with a local connection, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council's affordable housing team supported the proposals, and said the mix of accommodation reflected housing needs in the area.
Planning officer Mark Perry reported: "The clear community involvement is likely to have had a clear impact on the lack of objections to the scheme when compared to the previous applications which have been submitted for this site."