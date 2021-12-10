Wind-powered net zero McDonald's opens in Market Drayton
A net zero carbon McDonald's has opened in what the company believes is a UK first.
The wind turbine and solar panel-powered restaurant is in Market Drayton, Shropshire.
Recycled IT equipment and household goods make up the building's cladding, signs are from used coffee beans and insulations is provided by sheep wool.
The fast-food company said it would be used as a "blueprint" for other sites and work has started to roll it out.
Net zero means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
It is the first restaurant in the UK due to be verified as net zero emissions for construction using the UK Green Building Council's (UKGBC's) net zero carbon buildings framework.
The problems of decarbonising the construction industry were "complex", but the move by McDonald's was a "critical first step", UKGBC spokesman Simon McWhirter said.
McDonald's spokeswoman Beth Hart said: "We've already started to roll out some of these innovations to other restaurants, but what is exciting about Market Drayton is the fact it will act as a blueprint for our future new builds.
"We believe that our food needs to be served in restaurants that are sustainable for the future. Market Drayton is a big step towards making that a reality."
