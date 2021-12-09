Digbeth apartment building gets go-ahead despite objection
- Published
A 479-apartment building has been given the go-ahead in Birmingham.
Councillors voted unanimously to approve plans for the Digbeth development, which would be a "build to rent" property with a range of one, two and three-bedroom flats.
They disregarded a late objection from the Victorian Society to prevent one of the buildings from demolition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Officers said the merits of the development outweighed its loss.
CGI images of the development show a large six to 10-storey building on land bounded by Bradford Street, Birchall Street, Cheapside and the River Rea, with existing buildings due to be demolished to make way for the works.
One of those buildings is 54 Bradford Street, which, although unlisted, the Victorian Society had attempted to save given its historical significance.
In its late objection, the society said, it was "worthy of at least local listing, and should be retained as part of the development on this site".
But officers told the meeting that the objection had been looked at by the council's conservation team, which said the heritage statement was "inaccurate", and the building was from the early 20th Century and not the mid 19th Century.
"That said, the building is unlisted and has not been identified for local listing. The loss of this building must weigh heavy, and be balanced against its not insignificant merits," officers added.
"The value of this building, which is relatively high for a non-designated heritage asset, must therefore be balanced against the benefits of this development.
"The merits are considered to outweigh the loss of this building."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk