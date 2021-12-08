Ironbridge: Medical funding for new 1,000 home development
Funding for medical facilities to serve a redeveloped power station site will be released in about five years, an NHS report says.
In September proposals for up to 1,000 new homes on the former Ironbridge Power Station were approved.
It will include a school, retirement village, railway link and shops on the 141-hectare site in Shropshire.
The county's NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) had requested funds to provide medical facilities.
Shropshire Council officers told the Southern Area Planning Committee the CCG had asked for £900,000 but it was "not yet clear" whether a brand new practice would be needed.
A report for the CCG's Primary Care Commissioning Committee said the first instalments of the funding are "not likely to materialise until after stage two of the housing development has been completed", which is estimated for 2026.
The Primary Care Update was presented to the committee on 1 December, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The original planning application submitted by the site developers was turned down and subsequently resubmitted including improved provision for healthcare and affordable housing on the site.
The CCG report authors added: "Discussions to continue with the neighbouring practices, including Ironbridge, Much Wenlock - Cressage branch - and Broseley, as well as others, as all will be affected by the development."
A report for the Shropshire Council Southern Planning Committee said letters from the CCG provided evidence of "existing healthcare capacity limitations at local practices, and particularly at the Ironbridge practice".
In recent communication, the report added, the CCG reduced its request to £913,750 "to bring it into alignment" with a comparable 800-home Harworth development on a former coalmining site in Nottinghamshire.
