Newport pool and gym close for renovations
- Published
A swimming pool and gym will close for several months as the facility undergoes a renovation to make it more energy efficient.
Newport Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre will get new internal cladding and the pool floor will be redone.
The Telford & Wrekin Council run site will close from Monday and reopen in April, while the gym will be available to members by March.
The council apologised for the inconvenience.
Work will be carried out both as part of the council's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
"There is never a good time to have to close one of our leisure facilities to make improvements, but with time-sensitive external funding available from the Carbon Reduction grant we have taken the decision to carry out this vital work," Councillor Eileen Callear said.
The cabinet member for leisure added: "It was not possible to carry out this work during the lockdowns.
"We apologise for the obvious inconvenience, however due to the nature of the work it is unfortunately essential."
