Shropshire Council apologises after man wrongly discharged
- Published
An elderly man was wrongly discharged from a care home and readmitted the same day.
Shropshire Council caused the man "avoidable distress", a watchdog said.
It said the council failed to liaise with health services to ensure specialist equipment was in place at his home, or to recognise he lacked capacity to make decisions about his care.
The authority said it apologised to his family.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) also said the council had not made enough effort to communicate with the man's family over his care, as a friend was named as his next of kin, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report on the case said the man, named as Mr Y, arrived at a home in August 2020 on a short-term placement, having been discharged from hospital following a stroke, to allow for an assessment to be made for his long-term care.
He was doubly incontinent and could not communicate, other than answering simple questions by nodding his head.
He was discharged on 27 August but neither the NHS integrated care team nor the social work team had checked his home to see if it was suitable, there was no equipment in place for him and it could not be provided, so he was readmitted to the care home.
It ordered the council to apologise for its "failings".
The authority had already instructed staff to ensure they make "reasonable attempts to consult with relatives", it added.
The report also said, following consultation with family members, Mr Y had moved to a permanent care home.
A council spokesperson said: "Shropshire Council has accepted the findings of the Ombudsman and have contacted the family to apologise for any distress that this may have caused.
We have now reviewed our processes and an action plan was put in place to address the issues."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk