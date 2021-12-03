Telford councillors vote to increase home discount plan
- Published
Some first-time buyers in Telford are to see a 40% discount on the purchase price of their new homes.
The First Homes scheme was launched by the government in June to help first-time buyers by offering homes at a discount of at least 30% compared with the market value.
At Thursday's cabinet meeting, members of Telford and Wrekin Council voted to increase that to 40%.
The difference is expected to be met by developers.
However, it will only apply to about a quarter of affordable homes built as part of wider developments.
The authority said the scheme starts on 28 December it expected about 30 homes a year to be identified as First Homes.
The Labour-run council is also looking to make sure the homes go to local residents, by setting local connection criteria.
"By increasing the First Homes scheme discount to 40% here in the borough we are making our housing as affordable as possible for residents most in need," councillor Richard Overton said.
