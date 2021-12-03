Plans for 150-place school on growing housing estate
There are plans for a 150-place school to serve a growing housing estate on a former sugar beet factory site.
Up to 470 homes will eventually be built on the land in Allscott, Shropshire, and builders SJ Roberts Construction Ltd also committed to build a primary school.
The proposals involve the creation of six classrooms, a sports hall, a kitchen, a sports field and parking.
If approved, the school could open in September 2023.
Work on the former British Sugar site began in 2020 and the Welshpool-based construction company said: "With many properties now lived in by residents, the need for the primary school is becoming apparent."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said construction could start in May 2022.
