Former Bishop's Castle church could become art gallery
A derelict church could be transformed into an art gallery, if plans are approved.
Bishop's Castle Methodist Church has stood on Station Street, in the Shropshire town, since 1904.
If plans are approved, it would be extensively refurbished and could host two working artists, plus a gallery.
It came days from demolition in 2018, when the church council said declining membership and maintenance costs meant it was not sustainable to run.
Shropshire Council issued an Article 4 Direction, which introduced the requirement for planning permission for the demolition where it would not normally be needed, The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Future generations'
The church was since judged by the council's environment officer as a "non-designated heritage asset".
The building has been sold to award-winning London-based artist Keith Coventry, who has put forward the proposals to transform the building.
A statement submitted by planning agent Joe Groves on Mr Coventry's behalf said: "The provision of an art gallery [or] studio in this location would give the building, which hasn't been in use for several years, a new purpose while helping to maintain it for future generations.
"The client [or] applicant is an internationally recognised artist who, having recently purchased a home nearby, is keen to get more involved in the local art scene and would like to provide a platform [or] space for artists to work and display their art."
The application will be decided by council officers.
