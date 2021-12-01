Telford fire: Crews battle large factory blaze
Fire crews are battling a large fire at an industrial area in Telford.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 crews to the scene at Halesfield unit seven at 01:00 GMT.
No-one is thought to have been inside the building, which is a business unit. One large building is fully involved in fire, the service said.
West Midlands Fire Service also attended the scene supporting the Shropshire service with a hydraulic platform.
Road closures are in place around the area.
