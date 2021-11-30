Storm Arwen: Power to be returned to homes by midnight
The final homes left without power following Storm Arwen are expected to have their supply returned by midnight, a power company has said.
Hundreds of isolated businesses and homes near Oswestry in Shropshire remain without power after the storm.
SP Energy Networks said it expected power to be returned between 16:00 GMT and midnight on Tuesday.
In a post on Twitter, it said the storm had "caused some of the worst damage we have seen on our network in decades".
The company had already returned power to over 166,000 customers in England and Wales and it said there are now just under 500 customers affected mainly in Dee Valley, Oswestry, mid Wales and north Wales.
Engineers have been "working tirelessly for several days and nights" to restore power.
