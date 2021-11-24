Shropshire floods: Meeting to discuss future risks
More action needs to be taken to protect homes and businesses from flooding, a report said.
Shropshire Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss improvements which can be made following recent floods.
It comes after an expert said defences along the River Severn may not be enough to protect against long-term environmental change.
Residents in Coleham, Shrewsbury said people can't "keep having floods year or year forever more".
The report, going to the council's communities overview committee, calls for more investment to allow it to "even more effectively prepare for and respond to future flood events".
It says: "A failure to provide adequate long-term management of flooding could place Shropshire and neighbouring local authorities at greater risk of severe flooding incidents in built up areas, alongside or close to rivers, causing significant damage to property and danger to human life."
The floods in 2020 and 2021 were the worst experienced it the county, it added, and since then, updates have been made to the severe weather plan and Shrewsbury's flood plan, as well as engaging with other county towns over what can be done to increase resilience.
It says there needs to be "greater flexibility" to divert resources to provide support.
Brian Whitley, from Coleham Sandwich Bar, in Coleham Shrewsbury which was badly affected by floods in 2020, said shops now have a pump fitted to try and ease future flooding impacts.
Speaking last month, Dave Throup from the Environment Agency said flooding was getting more frequent and there needed to be a focus on "long-term" methods to combat the issue, following an EA report that said the UK was not ready for the impact of climate change.
