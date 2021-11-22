Oswestry housing development rejected over noise fears
Proposals for a housing development have been rejected after a council report concluded residents would have to keep their windows shut to keep out noise.
The plans would have seen eight homes built on Whittington Road, Oswestry.
But a report by Shropshire Council officers said the site would be affected by noise from the road and a nearby industrial site.
Acoustic glazing would be needed to make the noise acceptable, they said.
Refusing the application, the report concluded the glazing, to be effective, would require the windows to remain shut which would have "a detrimental impact on the quality of life" of residents.
