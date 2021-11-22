Woman dies and two injured in Shropshire two-car crash
A woman has died and two others injured in a two-car crash.
The 53-year-old from Rotherham was killed in the collision on the A488 north of Clun, in Shropshire, at 15:30 GMT on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.
Other passengers in the same car were treated for minor injuries.
The road was closed for a time but reopened at about 21:00 GMT. Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
