Woman dies and two injured in Shropshire two-car crash

Published
The crash happened at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday on the A488 north of Clun

A woman has died and two others injured in a two-car crash.

The 53-year-old from Rotherham was killed in the collision on the A488 north of Clun, in Shropshire, at 15:30 GMT on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

Other passengers in the same car were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a time but reopened at about 21:00 GMT. Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

