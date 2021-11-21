Girl walking in mum's memory turns on Bridgnorth Christmas lights
An 11-year-old walking hundreds of miles in memory of her mother has turned on a town's Christmas lights.
Immy Leith, who switched the lights on in Bridgnorth, is walking the equivalent of the distance between Lands End and John O' Groats, after her mother Kerry died from mouth cancer.
She has 85 miles (137km) left to complete out of 874 miles (1,407km).
More than £30,000 has been raised by her walk, with money going to the hospice which cared for Mrs Leith.
She died in June last year and her daughter has been walking around the family's home town of Bridgnorth, after taking up the challenge in January.
The fund will go to Severn Hospice where her mother was cared for.
Asked about her achievements, including the lights switch-on, Immy's father, Richard, said he was "proud of her".
He added: "It (the event) really is the icing on the cake. I think we couldn't believe it when they asked."
Mr Leith said the town had been "really behind us" and taking into account Gift Aid the overall figure raised was £36,000.
