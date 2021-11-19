Telford solar farm plan objected to by town councillors
Councillors have objected to a proposed 18-hectare (180,000sqm) solar farm, describing it as "overwhelming".
Plans have been put forward by RE Projects Development Ltd and Steeraway Solar to place 77,000 panels on land either side of Limekiln Lane in Wellington, Telford.
But members of Wellington Town Council said they did not believe the plans were right for the location.
Telford and Wrekin Council will rule on the application at a later date.
If approved, the site would generate enough electricity each year to power about 11,000 homes.
The site lies within the parish of Little Wenlock, but Wellington Town Council is also being consulted over the proposals. Its planning committee voted unanimously to object, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Local resident Jocelyn Lewis told the meeting: "This beautiful area and its rights of way are explored not only by local residents but also people from much further afield.
"More people discovered Steeraway over the last 18 months of lockdowns and continue to use the area, with all the associated mental and physical health benefits."
The development, she said would have a "devastating visual impact" on the area.
Arleston Councillor Angela McClements, said: "This solar farm site is massive, overwhelming.
"I'm not against solar farms, but they have to be situated in the right place and this is not one of them."