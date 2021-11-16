Cruckton homes plan agreed for 'eyesore' derelict pub
A derelict pub, damaged in a fire 10 years ago, is set to be converted into houses.
Plans for the former Hare and Hounds at Cruckton, near Shrewsbury, have been agreed by Shropshire Council planning officers.
Under the proposals, the "eyesore" building will be extended and four homes built.
The owners of the site have said it would no longer be viable to return the building to its former use.
Pontesbury Parish Council supported the application, saying: "The site has been an eyesore on the landscape and is currently a magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour."
