Labour announces North Shropshire by-election candidate
- Published
Labour has announced its candidate for the North Shropshire by-election.
Ben Wood, from Oswestry in Shropshire, was chosen by the party on Sunday.
The election follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.
Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst was selected as the Conservative candidate on Saturday and Kirsty Walmsley has been chosen to represent the Reform UK party.
The by-election is set to take place on 16 December, with the Liberal Democrats and the Green party expected to announce their candidates shortly.
Mr Paterson had held the constituency since 1997.
Mr Wood, who attended Woodside Primary School, the Marches Secondary School and started working life in a local hardware shop, said he will be "putting forward a new plan with fresh ideas" for the constituency.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk