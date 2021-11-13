Conservatives announce North Shropshire by-election candidate
The Conservative Party has announced its candidate for the North Shropshire by-election.
The election follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.
Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, was selected by Conservative members in North Shropshire on Saturday.
The announcement follows Kirsty Walmsley's selection as the Reform UK party candidate for the seat.
Former cabinet minister Mr Paterson had held the constituency, a Tory stronghold, since 1997.
The by-election is set to take place on 16 December.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green party are expected to announce their candidates within the coming days.
Dr Shastri-Hurst, a former British Army Medical Officer and honorary NHS consultant who now works as a barrister, said he was "thrilled" to have been selected.
