Reptiles die in exotic pet shop flood in Telford
- Published
Five reptiles died when a new exotic pet shop flooded, forcing its young owner to put trading on hold.
Eddie Scott, 18, said just three days after moving into the premises in Telford, Shropshire, a leaking pipe in a flat upstairs caused water to pour in through the ceiling.
Four geckos and a bearded dragon were unable to get out of their containers and drowned.
Mr Scott said it could be several weeks before Edzotics can reopen.
He said when he arrived at the building in Oakengates on 4 November "it was in darkness and there was water everywhere".
"There was six inches on the floor and it was gushing out the ceiling. The carpet just started getting wetter and wetter."
Some of the animals had been able to climb to safety, but others, including snakes, were unable to get out of their containers, which were filled with several inches of water from the leak above.
"I've always wanted to work with animals and it is horrible having to think how they did die, submerged in water," he said.
Mr Scott has been offered a temporary solution in another pet shop in Madeley, Telford, if he can get council approval. He also plans to sell animals online, but is worried about the loss of Christmas trade.
He also said insurers had told him that his stock and contents insurance did not cover him for the loss of the reptiles.
The building could take up to five weeks to dry out, Mr Scott has been told, before it can be re-plastered and redecorated.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him get the business back open again.
